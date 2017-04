COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of an elderly woman in Cochran as a possible homicide.

Scott Whitley with the GBI says family members found the body of 67-year-old Barbara Clemons on Monday afternoon at her apartment. Clemons was living at 172 Palm Street.

Whitley says the results of an autopsy are pending and no other information about her death could be released.