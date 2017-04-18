Dog Of The Week: Danny Boy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Danny Boy is your Dog Of The Week this week.

He is a great dog and very friendly. Danny Boy is about 8-years-old and unfortunately is getting treatment because he is heartworm positive.

Reginia Brabham, from Critical Care for Animal Angels came on Daybreak to introduce him. She’s had Danny Boy for a few months and instantly fell in love with how sweet and well-behaved he is.

Heartworm treatment is very expensive and can prove fatal if not treated. If you’d like to donate to Critical Care for Animal Angels and help Danny Boy beat his heartworm condition, head to their Facebook page.

CCAA has a busy weekend coming up. They’ll be at Just Tap’d on Watson Blvd in Warner Robins on Saturday night for a fundraiser. So get, out there and have some drinks – it starts at 7:30 p.m.

And on Sunday, CCAA will be at the Museum of Arts and Sciences for its 61st Annual Pet Show. For more information, click here.