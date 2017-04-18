Doctor Charged with Performing Female Genital Mutilation Denied Bond

An excerpt of court documents detailing the charges against Jumana Nagarwala.

Smith partly blamed the allegations against Nagarwala on a “political divide” within the group’s mosque in Oakland County, Michigan. She didn’t elaborate.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mona Majzoub aggressively questioned the attorney, sometimes with a skeptical tone. She asked why a so-called religious custom was being performed in a medical clinic after business hours and wondered why Nagarwala appeared to be the “go-to person.”

“She was familiar with the religious procedure. … It does not have to be done by a physician,” Smith replied. “I believe my client wanted it to be as sanitary, as clean as possible.”

Nagarwala, 44, stood silently next to her attorney, wearing a head scarf and shoulder cape over her jail clothes.

“This is going to be a complex” case, Smith said.

The judge replied: “I agree with you.”

In arguing that Nagarwala should remain in jail, prosecutors didn’t disclose many new details. Woodward said investigators believe she has performed genital mutilation in Michigan as far back as 2005, although an exact number was not known.

The World Health Organization said the practice of removing or injuring female genital organs has no known health benefits. Yet it has been performed on more than 200 million women and girls in 30 countries, according to the WHO.

