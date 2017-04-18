Commissioner to vote on $2.3 million SPLOST project at Freedom Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners may be saying ‘yes’ to Freedom over in the Bellevue neighborhood–Freedom park that is and community members are excited for change. The commission will vote on several items including $2.3 million worth of renovations to Freedom Park.

“Yeah I’m ready for it I’m ready for a change to happen especially out here because I can’t remember the last time this park had been upgraded.”

The old park received its last ‘yes’ to renovations a few years ago with the addition of new scoreboards for the baseball fields and its boxing gym.

“It’s an exciting day for Freedom Park and an exciting day for Macon-Bibb. This is another opportunity for us to take one of our existing facilities and bring it up to date,” said Parks and Recreation Director Reggie Moore.

This time around, Moore says they’re taking an even more ‘affirmative’ approach if given the opportunity.

“What this will do is provide a holistic approach to improve our field conditions as well as reroute the flow of traffic to get it from coming directly through our play area,” he added.

Upgrades will include a splash pad, a new softball complex and plans to relocate Morgan Drive–a street that divides the park in half. But, that’s only if commissioners say the magic word.

“We’re seeing our splash pads are becoming a big hit in the community, so that’s gonna be a pus for the community as well as provide some open space that we can use for conditioning and training that ties back in to our boxing facility,” Moore continued.

Park user Ken Grimes says possible renovations to Freedom Park mean much more to the Bellevue community than a simple ‘yay’ or ‘nay’.

“When people who have the power to make change go ahead and do it, it means a lot to the community–it makes them think that you think a lot more about them,” he said.

If commissioners vote ‘yes’ to the SPLOST project at Freedom Park, Moore says they could see some construction beginning within the next few weeks.