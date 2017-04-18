Coliseum Health System launches volunteer pet therapy program

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Patients at the Coliseum hospital may be in for a nice surprise while they’re getting treatment – a visit from a furry, four-legged friend.

Patti Jones is the Director of Service Excellence for the Coliseum Health System and is also a passionate volunteer for the new pet therapy program. She came on Daybreak with her fluffy pup, Teresa.

Jones says dogs can significantly improve a patients’s mood. But they can also do great things medically. Jones says pet therapy programs have proven to improve a patient’s blood pressure level and stress.

The Coliseum is looking for volunteers to join their pet therapy program, so reach out to the hospital is you’re interested.

 

