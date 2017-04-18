Coachella Revelers Use App to Track Thief of 100-Plus Phones

Festivalgoers attend the Gobi tent during the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on on April 15, 2017. Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella

“That type of crime lends itself to what concerts are all about, a lot of people, close proximity, a lot of bumping,” said Indio Police Sgt. Dan Marshall. “People carry their phones to have easy access to them, well if it’s easy for you to access, it’s easy for someone else to access.”

Indio police urged people to take extra caution with their valuables in scenarios like the crowded music festival.

The department worked through the weekend to reunite the stolen phones with their owners. All remaining phones can be claimed on the Coachella Lost and Found website.

“Glad to have my phone back, so glad…ugh,” said Laura Hunt Little.