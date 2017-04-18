British Prime Minister Theresa May Calls For Snap Election

British Prime Minister Theresa May attends the Sovereign’s Parade at Britain’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst last week. Paul Grover / Pool via Reuters

May backed the campaign to remain in the E.U. — the losing side — but has vowed to lead the U.K. through two tough years of negotiations to exit the 28-member trading bloc.

Her ruling Conservative Party have opened up a 21-point lead over the Labour Party, according to the YouGov pollster this week.

Labour is led by anti-establishment socialist Jeremy Corbyn, who has drummed up record membership among core supporters but is accused of not engaging with the wider population or providing a strong opposition to the government.