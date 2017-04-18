Adidas Apologizes for 'You Survived the Boston Marathon' Email

Adidas said it was “incredibly sorry” for an insensitive email sent to participants of the 2017 Boston Marathon one day after the race.

The athletic wear company sent an email blast to customers Tuesday congratulating them on “surviving” Monday’s 26.2-mile race. “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!” the subject line of the email read.

The poorly worded email drew immediate backlash online and participants of the annual event were outraged at the lack of consideration for the victims and survivors of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, and the people of Boston.

The email comes four years after two pressue cooker bombs detonated on the crowded finish line, killing three people and injuring more than 260 others.

“Adidas, you may want to rethink the subject line,” Mike Denison tweeted with a screenshot of the email. Others quickly chimed in, voicing similar sentiments on social media.

Adidas tweeted out a statement Tuesday afternoon apologizing for the marketing email.

“Clearly, there was no thought given to the insensitive email subject line we sent Tuesday. We deeply apologize for our mistake,” the company’s statement read. “The Boston Marathon is one of the most inspirational sporting events in the world. Every year we’re reminded of the hope and resiliency of the running community at this event.”

This is the latest public relations disaster for a major brand this month. Pepsi drew criticism for an ad that depicted model Kendall Jenner attempting to quell a protest by giving police officers a can of Pepsi, and United Airlines is still under fire after a video surfaced of a man being dragged off of a Kentucky-bound flight in Chicago.