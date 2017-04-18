20k Drug Convictions Dropped in Epic Lab Scandal

The William A. Hinton State Laboratory Institute in Boston in 2012. Steven Senne / AP, file

Why Dookhan did it remains somewhat of a mystery. Investigators and former colleagues have said the Trinidadian immigrant seemed driven by a compulsion to overachieve, even if it meant making things up or cutting corners. She became the lab’s most prolific analyst, a record that impressed her supervisors but also worried her co-workers — a concern that went overlooked, investigators found.

The prosecutors fought for a way to preserve the convictions, and leave it to the defendants to challenge them. But civil rights groups and defense lawyers argued for all the cases to be dropped, saying that was the only way to ensure justice. In January, the state’s high court chose its own solution, ruling that district attorneys should focus on a small subset of cases it wanted to retry, and drop the rest.

“ Some are having their case dismissed because we believe that the integrity of the system of justice is more important than their conviction.”

The prosecutors delivered their answers individually Tuesday at the Suffolk County Courthouse in Boston.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III, from south of Boston, said that he would pursue 112 of more than 1,500 cases in which drugs were analyzed by Dookhan.

In Essex County, north of the city, authorities dropped 5,160 cases and said it would re-prosecute 55, authorities said.

Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said his office would keep one case and drop 1,067.

“Some are having their case dismissed because we believe that the integrity of the system of justice is more important than their conviction,” O’Keefe said in a statement. “Others whose cases are of significance and can be proven independent of the actions of this chemist will not be dismissed.”

But defense lawyers and civil rights advocates said the dubious convictions made it difficult for defendants to find jobs and housing or to obtain student loans. Some defendants were convicted of more serious crimes, and the drug convictions were used to stiffen their sentences, the lawyers say. In other cases, non-citizens were threatened with deportation.

Lab scandals have undermined thousands of convictions in eight states in the past decade, according to data maintained by the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. The Dookhan case isn’t the only one riling Massachusetts; a second scandal, at a second lab, involving a chemist who admitted to doing drugs while on the job, has threatened thousands more convictions.

The Dookhan case has also illuminated an effort to tighten up operations at America’s criminal drug labs. As the criminal justice system has grown more reliant on the work of forensic laboratories, scientists have pressed for all labs to be professionally accredited, a process that would require outside reviews ─ steps that experts say could have identified Dookhan’s misdeeds much earlier.

“I think the situation might have been different at an accredited lab because there would have been more eyes looking,” said Jack Mario, a retired seized-drug laboratory chemist who acted as a consultant in the Dookhan investigation.