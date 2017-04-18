Macon-Bibb looks at adding “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” for hiring and promotions

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners moved a step closer to changing how the county will conduct business.

It was standing room only at the commission meeting. The Commissioners voted in favor of adding “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to the county’s anti-discrimination clause for hiring and promotions.

Marnie Crowely siad, “It makes me proud to be a Macon-Bibb resident. Discrimination is discrimination is discrimination and as a community we need to protect all people regardless of sexual orientation or gender.”

The Commission will vote again in two weeks. If it passes again the ordinance will be changed.