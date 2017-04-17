Why Did Cleveland Fugitive Upload Killing to Facebook?

Steve Stephens, accused of killing a person live on Facebook, in an undated photo provided Sunday by Cleveland police. Cleveland Division of Police

A later post read: “I killed 15 today because of [the second woman.]” The user referred to the purported killings as his “Easter day slaughter.” His claims of additional victims were not verified, police said.

NBC News archived the posts before the account was removed. “This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook,” the company said in a statement.

Police initially said Sunday that the suspect “broadcast the killing on Facebook Live,” but a spokesperson for the site later said the video was recorded and uploaded. Stevens did use Facebook Live at least once on Sunday, the spokesperson said.

The seemingly irrational decision to broadcast footage of himself committing a heinous crime lines up with a familiar psychological profile, said James Alan Fox,

a well-known criminologist who teaches at Northeastern University and has consulted on major murder investigations.

“There are offenders who feel proud of their crimes, their conquests — and oftentimes they’re people who feel somewhat insignificant,” Fox said. Advertising their crimes makes them “feel powerful.”

“It’s important to them psychologically,” said Fox, who is not involved in the Cleveland case.

For decades, Fox said, killers have recorded their criminal activities and bragged about their acts of violence. “In an earlier era, they kept journals to remind them,” Fox said. “But in the social media age, they have the ability to boast more publicly. The themes are the same, the bravado is the same.”

And with wide-reaching, ubiquitous platforms like Facebook, Burke said, “you can get an audience — a worldwide audience.”

Gary Jackson, a longtime friend of Stephens, told NBC News that when the two spoke last Thursday, everything seemed fine.

Jackson, 47, said Stephens mentored foster kids — Beech Brook, a children’s mental health center, confirmed his employment — and said he was stunned that his friend is accused of such a horrific crime.

Robert Godwin, pictured here with his daughter Debbie.

The killing of Godwin, a father and grandfather, is reminiscent of

the slayings of two TV journalists in 2015. WDBJ reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward were gunned down at point-blank range by a former co-worker during a live broadcast. The gunman posted video of the attack online before killing himself.

As authorities hunted for Stephens and tried to make sense of the killing, at least one thing was abundantly clear to law enforcement.

“Obviously, he’s got deep, deep issues,” Williams said.