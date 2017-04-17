Warrants Detail Caches of Pills Hidden in Prince's House

Prince performs during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival held at the Empire Polo Field on April 26, 2008 in Indio, Calif. Kevin Winter / Getty Images, file

An autopsy determined he died of a Fentanyl overdose, but the documents do not indicate if authorities have pinpointed the source of the killer dose of the synthetic opioid. No one has been charged with a crime in connection with Prince’s death.

The warrants say that controlled substances were found in bottles all over the Paisley Park complex, often in vitamin bottles. Some were in a suitcase labeled with a Prince alias, Peter Bravestrong.

Several medications were prescribed to Prince under the name of Kirk Johnson, his longtime bodyguard, assistant and personal friend. The doctor who prescribed them said he used Johnson’s name “for Prince’s privacy,” one warrant says.

While Johnson told investigators he was “unaware Prince was addicted to pain medication,” a detective wrote that it was “reasonable” to think, given their close relationship, that “Johnson would have had knowledge of Prince’s abuse of prescription medication.”

Among the other revelations in the warrants:

Prince stopped using a cellphone after being hacked, depending on email and a landline.

He was in a romantic relationship with singer-songwriter Judith Glory Hill from 2014 until his death.