Two Arkansas Executions Paused as Legal Hurdle Falls for 5 Others

CUMMINS UNIT, Ark. — The Arkansas Supreme Court ordered the stop of two inmate’s executions who were to be put to death Monday night.

The ruling is just latest in a series of legal hurdles that the state has faced since it announced in February its plans to execute eight men in a 10-day span in late April. But prosecutors surmounted a major roadblock earlier Monday when the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a district court judge’s ruling to stay all of the executions.

Inmates Bruce Ward and Don Davis, the first two men scheduled to die, had requested a delay last Wednesday, citing the need to wait for the conclusion of a U.S. Supreme Court case, McWilliams v. Dunn. Oral arguments for that case aren’t expected until April 24 and will discuss what rights inmates are allowed for an independent expert to assess their health.

Both inmates’ lawyers claim that their clients are too mentally impaired to face capital punishment and were not offered a proper mental health screening, and the state’s highest court granted their stay late Monday afternoon.

“The Arkansas Supreme Court recognized that executing either man, before the [U.S. Supreme] Court answers this question for Mr. McWilliams, would be profoundly arbitrary and unjust,” said Arkansas Assistant Federal Defense Attorney Scott Braden, who is representing Ward.

Nevertheless, the Arkansas Department of Corrections still prepared Monday night for Davis’s execution, just in case a sudden court decision were to materialize. The Arkansas Attorney General’s office had appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court and hope to receive a ruling before the end of the day.

“When the stay is lifted we will continue our preparations related to carrying out the sentence of death for both Bruce Ward and Don Davis,” said Department of Corrections spokesman Solomon Graves. “However, we obviously we will not begin any activities directly associated with carrying out the sentence until those stays are either lifted or dissolved.”

Davis, who was already moved here to the Cummins Unit — where the lethal injection gurney is located — was even supplied his last meal in preparation for the execution.

“Earlier this evening Don Davis did receive his last meal which consisted of fried chicken, rolls, great northern beans and mashed potatoes, fruit punch and strawberry cake for dessert,” Graves said.

Davis’ leftover cake was made available to reporters.

When Graves was asked whether he believed the execution would still go through on Monday night, he paused.

“Never say never,” he said. “But we’re waiting on the courts before we can proceed.”

There are five more executions scheduled before the end of April. None of them suffer from any legal roadblocks — due to the 8th Circuit dropping stays on all of the inmates and the Arkansas Supreme Court dropping a temporary restraining order on one of the execution drugs.