Turkey Divided as Opposition Queries Narrow Poll Result

Erdogan supporters cheered his narrow victory. Elif Sogut / Getty Images

Erdogan said his next move could be a referendum to restore the death penalty. That would effectively put an end to Turkey’s decades-long bid to join the European Union.

Thousands of Erdogan supporters waved flags and blasted horns into the early hours Monday in celebration of a man who they say has transformed the quality of life for millions of pious Turks marginalized for decades by the secular elite.

There were scattered protests against the result. In some affluent, secular neighborhoods, opponents stayed indoors, banging pots and pans, a sign of dissent that became widespread during anti-Erdogan protests in 2013.

Under the changes, most of which will only come into effect after the next elections due in 2019, the president will appoint the cabinet and an vice-presidents and be able to select and remove senior civil servants without parliamentary approval.

There has been some speculation that Erdogan could call new elections so that his new powers could take effect right away. However, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek told Reuters there was no such plan, and the elections would still be held in 2019.

Pro-government media painted the result as a victory for the Turkish people, transforming a constitution left over from a 1980 military coup. The Sabah daily hailed “The People’s Revolution.” The Star’s headline was “The People’s Victory.”

However, the opposition daily Cumhuriyet’s headline said “The ballot box is overshadowed,” reporting opposition objections to what they said were irregularities in the voting.