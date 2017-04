MONTEZUMA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot on a Montezuma street Sunday night, and police are currently looking for the suspect.

The Montezuma Police Department says 32-year-old Tony Maurice Davis Jr. is wanted for the murder of 44-year-old Willie Simpson.

Simpson was found lying on Cedar Court around 11:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Davis Jr. is a resident of Montezuma.