Spring Thaw Prompts Renewed Search for Oregon Mother Who Vanished on Thanksgiving

“We have talked to almost everyone in Shady Cove,” Detective Burchfiel told Dateline. “There are a lot of leads, but they have been fizzling out or circling back to the same information.”

Detective Burchfiel believes that some community members may have more information than they are willing to share with police. “We have heard rumors about people involved but, when we question them, they say they don’t know anything,” he told Dateline. “While we have suspects, we need to follow laws and court proceedings.”

Chareen has decided to take on her own investigation.

“I have gone door to door in the area where her car was last seen,” she told Dateline. “I have gone searching fields, looking under bridges, and traveling all over.”

Despite all of the efforts, Malina has yet to be found.

“It has been very hard on our health,” said Chareen. “My husband and I have dropped over 20 pounds. We’ve been an emotional wreck.”

Malina’s disappearance has also been very difficult for her friends.

“I was in shock. And I’m still in shock,” Tessa Phenix told Dateline. “You see this stuff on TV, but you don’t think something like this would ever happen to someone you know.”

Detective Burchfiel explained that this case is very difficult to solve because of the lack of concrete evidence. “We are looking for her, but no one knows what she was wearing or exactly when she left.”

Now that the winter snow has finally melted away, officials are putting a plan into action to help locate Malina.

“When she first went missing there was too much snow for cadaver dogs to look for her,” Detective Burchfiel told Dateline. “Now we are slowly getting more locations and have four or five specific areas to search.”

“I have hope, and I have faith,” said Chareen. “I just have a lot of fear for my daughter.”

The Nickel family and officials are asking people to come forward with any information on Malina’s possible whereabouts.

“Oh, my goodness. If I could just see her again, I would just hold her so tight. I cannot tell you how fantastic that would be,” Chareen said.

Malina Nickel is described as 5’2” with reddish-brown hair, weighing 110 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding her case is urged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 541-774-6800.