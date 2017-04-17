Shoppers get free health information at 41NBC Healthy Living Expo

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Shoppers at the Houston County Galleria learned from different medical professionals and healthcare providers at the 2017 Healthy Living Expo.

Hosted by 41NBC, the expo had everything from exercise and nutrition tips, to free health screenings.

Larger Than Life Chiropractic had a booth set up, giving nervous system assessments.

“Just because you feel ok, doesn’t mean you’re healthy, and that’s what most people equate health to,” Dr. Dusty Large said. “But we also know that health is not a singular thing, it’s a multitude of different facets of life.”

41NBC had a mock news desk for people to sit behind and look at themselves on T.V.

