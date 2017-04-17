Shape Mercer holds events for Sexual Assault Awareness Week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer University is using this week to spread awareness for sexual assault.

The National Sexual Violence Resource Ccenter says one in five women, and one in sixteen men are sexually assaulted while in college. Mercer’s Sexual Assault Hazing and Alcohol Prevention Education group, known as “Shape” worked on The Clothesline Project today. Students decorated t-shirts with awareness messages which will be displayed throughout campus.

Shape member, Avery Lewis, said they do it “to let people know that they’re not alone. That there’s always someone they can talk to and turn to if they need to.”

Shape’s hosting other events throughout the week. On Friday, they’ll walk to Washington Park to join the Macon community in support of sexual assault survivors. You can check out the list of full events on their Facebook page.