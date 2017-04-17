Ousted South Korean President Indicted for Bribery, Extortion

Image: Impeached South Korean former President Park Geun-hye

Impeached South Korean former President Park Geun-hye. Jeon Heon-kyun / EPA

Prosecutors also indicted Shin Dong-bin, the chairman of Lotte, South Korea’s fifth-largest business conglomerate, on a charge of offering a bribe of $6 million to Park and her friend Choi Soon-sil in exchange for a lucrative government license to open a new duty free shop.

“It really is a pity that we have the third president indicted on bribery charges. But, this is what the people wanted to see, that no one in South Korea can be above the law,” Kwon Young Gook, a lawyer representing “The Movement to Oust Park Guen Hye,” an umbrella group of local non-governmental organizations, told NBC News.

His group led months of candlelight vigils that eventually led to her impeachment and subsequent arrest.

If convicted, Park’s bribery charge carries the biggest punishment, ranging from 10 years in prison to life imprisonment.

She has denied any legal wrongdoing and is expected to stage a fierce legal battle.

