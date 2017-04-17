Mural added to East to West Art Walk in downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Another art project is popping up in downtown Macon. It’s all part of the Macon Arts Alliance’s East to West Art Walk project. Eighteen year old Asad Thomas is working on a mural outside of the former Tubman Museum.

The mural features three birds leading people to east Macon. Thomas is using charcoal to paint the birds. He says he’s honored to have been chosen by the arts alliance to participate in the project.

“I mean, you have a lot of great artists in Macon,” said Thomas. “But not everybody has the chance to put it on display.”

Thomas hopes to be done by the end of the week. Just in time for the east to west art walk Saturday, April 22nd. This isn’t Thomas’ first mural, he painted a wall at the Frank Johnson Center.