Manhunt in Cleveland After Killing Posted to Facebook

Steve Stephens, accused of killing a person live on Facebook, in an undated photo provided Sunday by Cleveland police. Cleveland Division of Police

Later, the user posted: “I killed 15 today because of [the second woman].” The user called it his “Easter day slaughter.”

NBC News archived the posts before the account was removed. “This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook,” the company said.

Williams didn’t address the details of the Facebook posts, but said: “If Steve has an issue, he needs to talk to folks to get that resolved.”

“Steve, I know you have relationships with the clergy out here,” Williams added. “I encourage you to call them and turn yourself in.”

A longtime friend and fraternity brother of Stephens’, Gary Jackson, told NBC News that when they spoke last Thursday, everything seemed fine. They’d even made plans to get together this week.

Jackson, 47, said Stephens mentored foster kids — Beech Brook, a children’s mental health center, confirmed his employment — and described him as a quiet guy with a good heart who’d never shown a sliver of aggression.

In Jackon’s view, it was Stephens’ personal turmoil that spun him out of control.

“I don’t think he’s killed those 14, 15 people,” he said. “From what I know of him that’s just him calling out for help.”

Jackson added that he sent Stephens a text making sure that his friend knew as much.

“Whatever it is hurting you — you’re about to put that pain on somebody else,” Jackson said he told Stephens. “That ain’t right.”

By Sunday night, Jackson hadn’t heard back.

Authorities described Stephens as black, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 244 pounds and bald with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black or dark blue and gray striped polo shirt and was driving a white Ford Fusion with temporary tags, authorities said.