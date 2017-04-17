Macon convenience store robbed by two men at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb deputies are looking for two men accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint Monday morning in Macon.

A customer entered the P.K. Foot Store on Pio Nono Ave. around 4:30 a.m. telling the employee he saw two men walking towards the store wearing masks.

Shortly after, two men with ski masks over their heads entered the store. They pointed guns at the customer and employee and stole money from the cash register. Then the robbers ran away.

No one was injured during the robber.

If you have any information, contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.