Latin America's Oldest City Is Spending Millions to Restore, Rebuild

People walk on El Conde street in the Colonial Zone of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Santo Domingo. Tatiana Fernandez / AP

Villalona said the second phase would be aimed at helping poor families in the historic center, restoring some 200 homes and providing their residents with job-training and small-business loans to help them benefit from the expected surge in tourism.

Those promises aren’t soothing the anxieties of residents like Fidel Perez, a 48-year-old photographer who plans to get married in coming months and says the $300 or $400 he can pay for rent would only get him and his wife a single room in the old city, forcing him to look for housing far from the center for the first time in his career.

He blames the rising rents on the renovation of the colonial city, and says he’s pessimistic that any improvement in the area will benefit its working people.

“For now,” he said. “We’re watching the game from the sidelines.”

Follow NBC News Latino on

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.