Inside the World's First All-Female Special Forces Unit

A soldier reloads her weapon at the Terningmoen Camp. Carolina Reid / for NBC News

“If I’m needed, I think that it would be a great opportunity to both serve my country and also to be able to contribute positively in a very masculine environment,” she said. “With the skills that we get this year, I think that we definitely can continue to build on them and become very good soldiers, maybe just as good as the boys.”

Commanders say the all-female unit is already on its way. At a recent exercise, one of the female soldiers shot better than some of the men in the elite platoon, Capt. Ole Vidar, the officer leading the training program, said. He added that the female unit has also shown a stronger sense of solidarity among its members.

“The boys see that the girls help each other, so the boys are doing better on that as well,” said Vidar.

He added that despite some skepticism at first, the program has been an instant success with over 300 applicants in the first year alone. And the entry requirements have already been raised.

“Girls come better prepared than before,” said Vidar.

Soldiers march on the snow-covered hillside at the Terningmoen Camp in Elverum, Norway. Carolina Reid / for NBC News