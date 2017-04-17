'I'm Not Your Slave, Man': Accused Manifesto Mailer Lashes Out in Court

The Wisconsin man who authorities say mailed a conspiracy-laced manifesto to President Donald Trump — and stole more than a dozen guns — lashed out during a court appearance on Monday, telling an official “I’m not your slave, man.”

Joseph Jakubowski appeared in Rock County Court Monday afternoon where he clashed with a court commissioner while being read the felony state charges against him.

The 32-year-old suspect was captured Friday after a 10-day manhunt, following the April 4 robbery of the Armageddon Gun Shop in Janesville and the mailing of the 161-page anti-government manifesto to the White House.

Jakubowski sat alongside his defense attorney while appearing via videoconference in court on Monday, when court Commissioner Larry Barton informed him of the three charges against him, according to the Associated Press.

At one point, Jakubowski asked a question about one of the charges and Barton told him not to make statements.

Jakubowski then responded with, “I’m not your slave, man. You can’t tell me what to do as a free individual, you can’t tell me what to do.”

The suspect faces charges of burglary, felony theft and possession of burglarious tools.

Jakubowski’s cash bond was set at $30,000, at $10,000 per count. He is also not allowed to have contact with the gun shop in Janesville that is accused of robbing, or its owner.

Jakubowski was found early Friday morning hiding under a tarp at a “primitive camp site” that he had set up on a farm in Vernon County, Wisconsin, police said.

He was apprehended without firing a shot and authorities confiscated four handguns, a long rifle, a samurai-type sword, a bullet proof vest, several boxes of ammunition, and a copy of his manifesto.

In this screen grab made from video, Joseph Jakubwoski appears in Rock County court in Janesville, Wis. on Monday, April 17, 2017. WMTV NBC 15

Police feared Jakubowski might have been

planning an attack of some kind and more than 250 members of law enforcement along with the FBI and ATF had fanned out across the state in search of him.

His arrest came after property owner Jeffrey Gorn spotted him on Thursday night and alerted authorities, police said.

The anti-government document authorities believe Jakubowski wrote said he was not afraid to die, and that if he was killed he wanted it to be at the hands of the president on live TV.

A version of that document was

obtained by NBC affiliate WTMJ, where the author rallied against a system of greed that he said doomed the populace to slavery and destroyed his dreams.

WTMJ said a law enforcement official close to the investigation confirmed to them that the excerpt was an authentic portion of the letter, but that official could not confirm if the portion of the documents they obtained was the same version mailed to Trump. NBC News has not independently verified that document.

Jakubowski was already facing federal weapons charges for the gun store burglary, according to authorities, and appeared in court in Madison on Friday afternoon.