Hundreds attend Easter celebration at Hope Church in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The hunt was on for Easter eggs at Hope Church over the weekend.

The church hosted is second Easter Extravaganza. Kids could play on bounce houses, rock climb and meet the Easter Bunny.

The main attraction was the Easter egg hunt, which the church had to do multiple times because there were so many kids. Pastor Jordan Poole said, jokingly, that it’s like the Hunger Games.

“Easter extravaganza, is just a tool that we can leverage to ultimately lead someone to Jesus, and it costs what it costs but its worth it.”

The church recently moved to its new location on Sullivan Road in Fort Valley.