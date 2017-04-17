Georgia Strawberry Festival back for 19th year in “Sweetest Spot in Georgia”

REYNOLDS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “The Sweetest Spot in Georgia” is ready to host its 19th annual Georgia Strawberry Festival!

Taylor County Chamber of Commerce Director, Amanda Haynie, came on 41Today to talk about all the fun things families can enjoy on Friday and Saturday.

One exciting new addition this year is a Georgia State Patrol that will fly in and that kids can explore.

Like previous years, there will be some great gospel music, entertainment and food. Plus, admission is free!

The Georgia Strawberry Festival is April 21 and 22 at the intersection of GA 96 and GA 129 in Reynolds.

For more information, and for a full list of scheduled events, visit http://www.ga-strawberry.org/scheduled-events.html.