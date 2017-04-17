Forsyth Police Department adds new K9 officer

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Forsyth Police Department is welcoming another officer–one with four legs.

“Everyday he goes to work with me, and we spend the majority of our time together,” said Forsyth Police Officer Wade Kendrick.

The language they speak isn’t English, but whether it’s Dutch or just a good boy, Forsyth Police Officer Wade Kendrick and K9 officer Rocky have a strong bond.

“Basically we call it Daddy,” said Kendrick. “I’m Daddy, and he only listens to me for commands.”

Those commands come as part of Rocky’s new job at the department–to find illegal drugs and track down missing people.

“To kinda help the officer out, not just me but the other officers here at the department get that criminal element off the street,” said Kendrick.

Kendrick brought the idea of getting a K9 officer to the police chief and city council.

“So we went to council and gave our little speech and proposal and again they had a little money set aside they were willing to give to help the police department out,” said Kendrick.

13 thousand dollars later and many hours of training, Rocky is ready to start patrolling.

“We’ve had several people go missing, elderly people with dementia, small children, things of that nature,” said Kendrick. “So what K9 Rocky can do is track them and bring them to safety quicker.”

Kendrick’s idea came from his family growing up and working with K9s.

“When I did my internship with the state through my dad, I got to ride with a K9 unit with the state and just kinda saw what a great asset it was and what you could get out of a good K9 so that’s kinda what led me to do it,” said Kendrick.

Kendrick and Rocky plan to help Forsyth be even safer.