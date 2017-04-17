Forsyth boy passes away after fighting brain cancer

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Over the weekend, 12-year-old Jamarion Johnson passed away after fighting brain cancer for two years. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shared the news on their Facebook page on Saturday.

Johnson was close with deputies. He was sworn in as an honorary deputy sheriff in February.

In December we talked to Johnson when we was DJ for a day at one of his favorite radio stations, 97.9 WIBB. He was also presented with a key to Macon-Bibb County.

RELATED STORY: iHeart Radio Grants Wish for 11-year-old Cancer Patient