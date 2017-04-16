These Top Democrats Could Challenge Trump in 2020

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on March 28, 2017. Zach Gibson / Getty Images

HARRIS

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) – The former California Attorney General just got to the Senate in January, but many party insiders think she’s interested in higher office and that she would be a formidable candidate for the White House. Political talent scouts have been watching her for years, with a 2015 Washington Post

headline asking, “Is Kamala Harris the next Barack Obama?”

REMAINDERS

Other governors – Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy was

called Obama’s favorite governor, and he’s now leading the Democratic Governors Association, raising his profile and connecting him to donors, elected officials and operatives across the country. Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, a former brewpub owner, has been eyed as a different kind of Democrat from a swing state. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration has scored victories against the Trump administration in court. And even Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the longtime party fixer and fundraiser, has left the door open on 2020.

Other senators – Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) has carved out a prominent spot in the party as a young foreign policy expert. Franken’s home state colleague, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, is said to be interested in a White House bid. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) is a Purple Heart-winning vet who ran a successful race to be promoted from the House. And Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) inspires fandom in may progressives while remaining popular in the the kind of blue-collar areas where Trump routed Democrats.

WILDCARDS

Then there are the businessmen and women, the celebrities, the non-politicians. Trump won, their thinking might go, so why not me? Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg has been rumored to be interested, as has Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz. Mark Cuban, the billionaire “Shark Tank” star, brings a unique ability to get under Trump’s skin. And rumors even fly about actors like Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and George Clooney.

Unlikely? For sure — but so was Trump.