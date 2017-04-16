Tense Easter in Arkansas as State Fights for Executions

Protestors observe a moment of silence during a rally opposing Arkansas’ upcoming executions, which are set to begin next week, on the front steps of the Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. on Friday, April 14, 2017. Stephen B. Thornton / The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP

For the state, there little room for error, since a key drug in the lethal injection cocktail expires at the end of the month. If the midazolam, a controversial drug that is supposed to render the inmates unconscious, is allowed to expire, it would delay executions for an indefinite period of time.

The first executions are scheduled for Monday and would put Bruce Ward and Don Davis to death. Both men’s lawyers have

claimed that their clients are not mentally competent to face lethal injection.

Some Christians in Arkansas would be pleased by the delay.

On Holy Thursday, more than 200 faith leaders from across Arkansas sent a signed letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson — who is the one who in February scheduled

eight men to be executed in a 10-day span — begging him to reconsider the use of capital punishment.

“As faith leaders,” the signers wrote, “we are opposed to the death penalty because we believe that in spite of their actions, they retain the God-given dignity of any human life which must be respected.”

For more coverage of this story, visit

NBCNews.com/ArkansasExecutions

Jacob Johnson, 32, the pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Rock, signed the letter and said that it came together in a short amount of time because — despite the differences of the varying faith communities — they all stand firmly against the death penalty.

“From a faith perspective, I truly believe that we all were created in God’s image,” Johnson told NBC News Sunday. “And what we do with that sometimes isn’t good — that’s not to deny the fact that there should be justice for the crimes that have been committed — but more death is not part of that.”

Related:

Arkansas Executions: Damien Echols, Ex-Death Row Inmate, Will Speak for Condemned

Arkansas’s governor identifies as a Southern Baptist.

“Governor Asa Hutchinson is fond of posting Bible verses on his Twitter account every Sunday,” said noted Catholic death penalty opponent Sister Helen Prejean. “Here is one I urge him to reflect upon this Easter: ‘Blessed are the merciful.'”