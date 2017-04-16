Pope Urges Restraint Among World Leaders

Pope Francis waves during his Easter Sunday address. STEFANO RELLANDINI / Reuters

Francis spoke of God walking “beside all those forced to leave their homelands as a result of armed conflicts, terrorist attacks, famine and oppressive regimes”.

He did not name any specific governments.

“In the complex and often dramatic situations of today’s world, may the Risen Lord guide the steps of all those who work for justice and peace. May he grant the leaders of nations the courage they need to prevent the spread of conflicts and to put a halt to the arms trade,” he said.

Francis spoke hours after North Korea warned the United States to end its “military hysteria” or face retaliation as a U.S. aircraft carrier group steamed towards the region and the reclusive state marked the 105th birth anniversary of its founding father.

Francis also condemned the bomb blast on a crowded Syrian bus convoy that killed at least 112 people outside Aleppo as an “ignoble” attack, asking God to bring healing and healing and comfort to civilian population in what he called the “beloved and martyred Syria”.