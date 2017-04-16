Pence Lands in South Korea Amid Nuclear Tension With North

V-P Mike Pence at Seoul National Cemetery. Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

Wearing white gloves, both VPOTUS and the Second Lady picked up three scoops of incense and dropped them into an urn in front of the wreath.

President Donald Trump has suggested the U.S. will take a tougher stance against North Korea, and Washington has deployed a Navy aircraft carrier and other vessels into waters off the Korean Peninsula.

Despite North Korea’s provocations, U.S. officials have said that the U.S. doesn’t intend to use military force against North Korea in response to either a nuclear test or a missile launch.

After a two-month policy review, officials settled on a policy dubbed “maximum pressure and engagement,” U.S. officials said Friday. The administration’s immediate emphasis, the officials said, will be on increasing pressure on Pyongyang with the help of China.

Pence’s first trip to South Korea will carry personal meaning as well. His late father, Edward, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was awarded the Bronze Star on April 15, 1953. Pence displays in his office his father’s Bronze Star and a photograph of his father receiving the honor.