Outlawed? Six Things You Don't Know About White House Easter Egg Roll

President Bill Clinton blows a whistle to signal the start of the Easter egg roll in 1999. J. Scott Applewhite / AP file

The White House Easter Egg Roll has come a long way since the days of President Hayes. According to Press Secretary — and former Easter Bunny — Sean Spicer, the White House is expecting 21,000 people to attend this year’s event. Last year, the Obama’s welcomed 35,000 people to the White House for the final Easter Egg Roll of his presidency.

Spicer said tickets have been allocated to “schools, children’s hospitals, and military and law enforcement families” during a recent press briefing.

Children under the age of twelve will be given wooden eggs inscribed with signatures of the president and first lady,

a tradition that began with the Reagan family in 1981.

Here’s a sneak peek of this year’s keepsakes: