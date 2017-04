Nine people were shot during an argument in a Columbus, Ohio party hall early Sunday, leaving one of them critically wounded.

The shootout is thought to have been triggered by a disagreement inside J&R Party Hall, an after-hours venue in Cleveland Avenue, according to Sgt David Shimberg of the Columbus police department.

All of the injured are expected to survive, he said.

No arrests have been made after the incident, which happened at 3:30 a.m. ET, according to NBC station WCMH.