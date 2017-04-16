McCain: North Korea Is First 'Real Test' of Trump's Presidency

WASHINGTON — As tensions rise with North Korea and new evidence of a failed missile test, Sen. John McCain said Sunday morning that “this could be the first test, real test, of the Trump presidency.”

McCain, R-Ariz. and the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, added that China will be key in how the world addresses the situation.

“It may be part of the overall new relationship, but China is the key,” McCain said on “Meet the Press.”

He added, “They can stop this if they want to because of their control over the North Korean economy.”

Early Sunday morning local time, North Korea attempted to launch a missile, but U.S military officials told NBC News that it failed “almost immediately.”

In a statement Saturday, U.S Defense Secretary James Mattis said, “the president and his military team are aware of North Korea’s most recent unsuccessful missile launch. The president has no further comment.”

Tensions with the country are “very serious,” McCain said. “This guy [President Kim Jong Un] in North Korea is not rational. His father and his grandfather were much more rational than he is.”