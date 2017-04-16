Inside the Music School Some Iraqis Call 'Immoral'

Balqis Ahmed and Abdulhassan Mohammed, both 16, feel their school is an escape from life in Baghdad. NBC News

For dancers, there is little future in Iraq beyond graduating to become a teacher at the school. Others who are inspired by Western artists seek fame or a career overseas.

For music students, more opportunities are within reach.

Sherwan, a burgeoning violinist who has learned English, has landed himself a place in the Iraqi National Symphony Orchestra.

“I started listening to Eminem, the rapper, he is my idol,” he says. “I learned much of my English from him. I watch only American or English movies, it teaches me a lot.

“Society enforces some difficulties, sometimes it may be fatal, but in general you can avoid these obstacles,” Sherwan says. “[Music] is so beautiful, it gives you hope. It gives you something to live for, so why would it be against religion? You can do whatever you want in music, and can be whoever you want. You can feel for the first time in Iraq that you’re doing something, you are making a change.”

This determination is evident in rising student applications for the school.

“About 1,000 children applied last year to join our school, but only 75 were accepted,” explains teacher Akram. “People try everything to let their children join our school, but we accept only those who pass our [entrance] tests.”

For young people in Baghdad, the school is a symbol of artistic defiance.

“It’s like food to the soul, exercise for the brain,” says 4th-grader Abdulhassan Mohammed, 16. “Music is everything in my life.”