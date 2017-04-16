Arkansas AG Works Feverishly to Keep Swift Execution Pace

Top row, from left, Bruce Ward, Marcel Williams, Jason McGehee and Kenneth Williams. Bottom row, Stacey Johnson, Ledell Lee, Don Davis and Jack Jones. Arkansas Corrections

“It also disregarded the fact that delaying Appellees’ executions by even a few days — until after Arkansas’s supply of midazolam expires — will make it impossible for Arkansas to carry out Appellees’ just and lawful sentences,” the court filing stated, referring to the midazolam that is set to expire at the end of the month.

Despite the fluid legal landscape, Gov. Asa Hutchinson Arkansas ordered the state’s Department of Corrections to continue plans to carry out two executions on Monday and five more before the end of the month.

“Certainly up to the judges and up to the Arkansas Supreme Court when they will hand down their decisions,” Rutledge said, “but we anticipate that it will be soon and we continue to move forward with the plans and to carry out and to be successful in litigation as it arises.”