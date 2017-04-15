Woman Facing Deportation for Voting Illegally: 'I Was Confused'

Margarita Del Pilar Fitzpatrick.

Even so, the courts ruled that Fitzpatrick broke the law and must be deported.

Just because she might not have known she was committing a crime, it doesn’t change the fact that she did, said Thomas Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, a conservative public interest group.

“Like everyone else caught making a mistake that is actually a crime, they have [the] ability to tell it to the judge,” Fitton said. “And if someone doesn’t buy it, that’s the way the system works.”

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said Fitzpatrick “rendered herself deportable when she gave a false claim to U.S. citizenship in 2005 by signing the voter registration form on which she declared herself to be a U.S. citizen.”

Her case moved through immigration and appeals courts. She was taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in 2015 for a day before being released on supervision as the appeals process continued.

It’s not yet over for her either. Hanus said she has another shot at an appeal, although her daughters recognize their mother may be on borrowed time in the United States.

“We hope that the nation can see my mom as who she is,” said daughter Amy. “And even though this is a snippet of everything … my mom deserves more than what she’s going through. And I hope that we have faith that whatever happens, justice will come.”