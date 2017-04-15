'We Got Him': Cops Say DNA Links Suspect to Slain Jogger

What to Know Sources say Angelo Colon Ortiz, 31, was arrested Friday night in connection with the murder of Vanessa Marcotte.

Marcotte, a 27-year-old former Google employee, was killed while jogging near her mother’s house in Princeton on Aug. 7, 2016.

Police said Marcotte’s body was naked and partially burned. There were also signs that she had struggled with her attacker.

An arrest has been made in connection with the case of murdered jogger Vanessa Marcotte after investigators matched the suspect’s DNA to evidence found at the scene, authorities announced Saturday.

Authorities confirmed Worcester resident Angelo Colon Ortiz, 31, was taken into police custody in connection with the case Friday night. He is being held at Massachusetts State Police barracks in Millbury on $1 million bail.

Man Arrested in Connection With Murdered Jogger Case

“We got him,” Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Saturday afternoon during authorities’ official announcement. Sources confirmed the arrest earlier in the day.

The DNA match linking Ortiz to the Marcotte case came back Friday afternoon. DA Early said an alert state trooper in Worcester saw a man and a car that matched the Marcotte murder suspect’s description, and did a cheek DNA swab test that eventually led to Ortiz’s arrest.

Although Ortiz has not been formally charged with murder yet, Early said he anticipates a murder charge soon, and referenced Ortiz as Marcotte’s “killer.” He also said Ortiz worked in the area and “had been for some time.”

Marcotte, a 27-year-old former Google employee, was killed while jogging near her mother’s house on Aug. 7, 2016. She lived in New York City but was in Princeton, Massachusetts, visiting her family for the weekend.

She left her mother’s home on Brooks Station Road to go for a run but never returned.

Her body was found in a remote, wooded area a half mile away later that evening. Police said her body was naked and partially burned. There were also signs that she had struggled with her attacker.

State police detectives and local police previously said they received more than 1,300 tips in the case.

Meanwhile, Princeton residents said they’re relieved to hear a suspect has been arrested in the case.

DNA Profile Reveals Person of Interest in Jogger’s Murder

“I think everyone just wants justice for her, so maybe that can start and a little bit of healing can start maybe,” one woman said.

Ortiz is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Leominster District Court.