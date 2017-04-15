The Christians Celebrating Easter in The Shadow of ISIS

Image: Military soldiers guard a street near a church in downtown Cairo

Military soldiers guard a street near a church in downtown Cairo, April 10. Nariman El-Mofty / AP

The scene outside Cairo’s St. Mark’s Cathedral appeared to back up his statement. On Wednesday, a dozen high-ranking police officers stood guard at all of its entrances, searching cars and scanning for threats, according to an Associated Press report from the scene.

Outside of the city’s St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, five soldiers sat on a tank parked outside the building, according to the news agency.

Egypt Mourns After Deadly Blasts, Goes Into Lockdown

Usually joyous, this year’s prayers will now be conducted under a fug of unease. Not that the worshipers will be cowed into staying at home.

“No security measure can stop a suicide bomber with jihadist beliefs from blowing up a church,” Coptic engineer Emad Thomas told the AP on Wednesday. But he added that “Egypt’s Copts put their trust in God and not in security measures.”

These heightened tensions also play into the hands of ISIS, according to some experts. Squeezed by a U.S.-backed military effort in Syria and Iraq, the group is attempting to establish a foothold in Egypt by destabilizing the country’s fragile demographic patchwork.

“ISIS wants to sow differences and undermine the social fabric in Egyptian society,” according to Cook at the Council on Foreign Relations. “There’s also a very ideological element to it — like their attacks against Shiites and Christians in Iraq — they want to purge the land.”

Today, around 85 percent of Egyptians are Muslim. But it wasn’t always this way. Before the Arab conquest in the 7th century, Christianity was widespread in the country. With just 250 miles between Jerusalem and Cairo, it was one of the earliest Christian communities on Earth.

Many Copts rejoiced in 2013 when Sisi ousted Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated president, because they hoped he would crack down on sectarianism and promote equality. Pope Tawadros II, the spiritual leader of the country’s Orthodox Christians, publicly backed the power-grab.

Some, however, feel that optimism was misplaced. They cite what they say are discriminatory laws, including one that makes it harder to rebuild churches after firebombing attacks than it would be if they were mosques.

Sisi’s opponents say the state of emergency will allow him to arbitrarily detain activists and others in its efforts to clamp down on civil society.

Image: Women mourn at the Monastery of Marmina, April 10.

