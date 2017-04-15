Senators: U.S. Restrictions Keep Food From Famine Victims

U.S. Senators Bob Corker and Chris Coons speak with a South Sudanese refugee during a group discussion at the Bidi Bidi refugee settlement in northern Uganda, April 14, 2017. Justin Lynch / AP

Roughly $1.2 billion of the U.S. food assistance still carries the restrictions of being grown in the U.S. and being shipped under a U.S. flag. The U.S. Agency for International Development has estimated that the Coons-Corker plan to lift those restrictions would reach 2 to 4 million more people with equivalent funding.

At the same time, a March study by the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office found “certain deficiencies in USAID’s oversight” of the portion of food aid that has more flexibility.

On Wednesday, House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway of Texas, a Republican, said in a statement that “demands for even more flexibility are premature” when it comes to foreign food aid. Farm-state lawmakers and shipping companies have long opposed the additional flexibility.

Delivering any food aid inside South Sudan has been challenging, with South Sudanese officials repeatedly accused of restricting humanitarian access and harassing aid workers, while rebels in some cases have abducted aid workers. Some also are targeted in the fighting.

As Corker and Coons met with refugees and toured the food distribution site, the U.N.’s World Food Program announced that three of its contract workers had been killed on Monday in the town of Wau in South Sudan. Two were killed by machete wounds and the third was shot, WFP said.