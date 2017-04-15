North Korea Missile Launch Fails 'Almost Immediately'

North Korea attempted a missile launch Sunday local time (5:21pm ET), but it failed “almost immediately” United States military officials confirmed to NBC News.

South Korea’s military detected the same results, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

The launch was attempted from Sinpo, a city on North Korea’s east coast, some 400 miles from Japan, according to U.S. Pacific Command.

The attempted launch comes just one day after the North held a massive parade to display is military might, including what experts said included new capabilities for long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

“U.S. Pacific Command is fully committed to working closely with our allies in the Republic of Korea and in Japan to maintain security,” the military said in a statement Saturday evening.

President Donald Trump, who is in Palm Beach, Florida, this weekend, has been briefed on the launch, a senior White House official told NBC News.

Vice President Mike Pence was en route to Seoul, South Korea, for meetings with the acting president Tuesday night.

