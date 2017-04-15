Judge Halts Arkansas Executions but State Appeals

Johnny Depp speaks out against the death penalty on the steps of the state capitol in Little Rock, Arkansas on friday.. Brock Stoneham / NBC News

But Echols spoke eloquently and earned the loudest cheers of the day when he spoke — with Depp standing a few feet to his right. The two met in the 1990s after Echols became the subject of a series of HBO documentaries that chronicled the problems of his case and the story behind the murders, with the movie star becoming one of his most prominent advocates.

Related:

Arkansas Executions: Damien Echols, Ex-Death Row Inmate, Will Speak for Condemned

Speaking at a wooden podium and surrounded by cameras less than 50 feet from the golden doors of the state capitol, Echols shared his story of death row, his horror at the pace of executions, and the hardship of returning to a state that tried to kill him. Despite his voice cracking with emotion a couple times, he emphasized two things: that his fellow inmates on death row saved his life and that it was up to the voters of Arkansas to decide the fate of the still condemned.

“They may very well win this battle,” Echols warned, referring to the state and its attempts to execute members of death row next week. “They may go through with it, but you can turn their victory into action.”