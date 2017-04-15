Ex-NFL Player Accidentally Kills Daughter, 3, With Truck

Former NFL player Todd Heap was moving a truck that ran over and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home, authorities said.

Police said was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa Friday afternoon, the Arizona Republic reported.

Officials said the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mesa police said impairment was not a factor.

Heap played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. He played at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection.

