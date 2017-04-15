Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas' Sister Dies in Car Accident

This is just sickening news.

Chyna Thomas, 22, the sister of the Boston Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas, died Saturday morning in a one-car accident on the I-5 in Federal Way, located between Seattle and Tacoma. Craig Sailor of The News Tribune has the details.

Chyna Thomas died at the scene of the accident on the shoulder of I-5, according to the Washington State Patrol who identified her. The wreck occurred around 5 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near South 288th Street, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Her car drifted into the shoulder, she eventually ran into a barrier that flipped the car up, and the Toyota Camry slammed into a pole, according to the report.

The Celtics are scheduled to face the Chicago Bulls to open their playoff run on Sunday in Boston. The team released this statement.

We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas. The thoughts & prayers of the entire organization are with Isaiah & his family. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 16, 2017

Our condolences go out to the entire Thomas family on this tragic loss.