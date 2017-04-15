Boy, 5, Crushed to Death at Rotating Restaurant

A 5-year-old died Friday after being crushed between the floor and the wall of a rotating restaurant in Atlanta, police said.

The boy suffered serious head injuries after being caught in a space no bigger than 4-5 inches, Atlanta Police Department spokesperson Warren Pickard, told reporters, and was taken to the Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was with his mother and father having lunch at the Sun Dial, a popular tourist attraction at the top of the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel.

The boy was no more than 4 or 5 feet from his parents, Pickard said.

“Words cannot express the depths of our sorrow,” hotel manager George Reed said in a statement according to NBC station WXIA. “Our thoughts remain with the family.”