Young Tourist Stabbed to Death in Jerusalem

A young British tourist was stabbed to death in Jerusalem on Friday, officials said, close to the Old City as it was packed with vacationers, Christians celebrating Good Friday and Jews enjoying Passover.

Authorities arrested a 57-year-old Palestinian suspect and published a photo of his alleged weapon on social media.

It would make the attack the latest in a two-year wave of Palestinians carrying out stabbings and other assaults against Israeli civilians and security forces.

The woman, a 25-year-old British national, was stabbed multiple times as she traveled on the light rail system that runs in the city, hospital and police officials said.

“When I arrived at the scene of the attack, I saw the train stopped and people rushing out of the cars,” said Yechiel Stern, a volunteer with the United Hatzalah medical service. “I rushed in and saw a young woman in a serious condition.”

Stern began to treat the woman but she “lost consciousness … due to the seriousness of her wounds.” He then began CPR while other doctors and first responders arrived at the scene.

Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center said in a statement that the woman died soon after she was rushed there, The Associated Press reported.

A 30-year-old pregnant woman and a 50-year-old man were also injured, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service. But local media suggested that they were hurt when the train came to an abrupt halt.

Before Friday, Palestinians had killed 42 Israelis and two visiting Americans since September 2015, mainly in stabbings, car ramming assaults and shooting attacks, the AP reported.

Israeli forces have killed at least 243 Palestinians during that time, most of them identified as attackers by Israeli authorities.

Israel says the bloodshed is fueled by a Palestinian campaign of incitement, compounded by social media sites glorifying attackers and encouraging violence. Palestinians say it stems from frustration over decades of Israeli rule in territory they claim for a state.