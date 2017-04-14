Wisconsin Fugitive Who Mailed Manifesto to Trump Is Caught

The Wisconsin fugitive accused of stealing more than a dozen guns and mailing a conspiracy-laced manifesto to President Donald Trump was captured early Friday following a 10-day manhunt, police said.

Joseph Jakubowski, 32, was caught at a farm in southern Wisconsin after police responded to a report of a suspicious person, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. A man found at the property on Thursday night appeared to match the description of Jakubowski, who apparently had been camping at the site and refused to leave when asked by someone earlier, police said.

Authorities set up a perimeter around the area and finally made contact with the suspect before 6 a.m. CT (7 a.m. ET). He was taken into custody and positively identified as Jakubowski, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said they wanted to find Jakubowski over fears he may be planning an attack of some kind, and more than 150 members of law enforcement fanned out in search of him. A news conference with authorities in Rock County, where he was wanted and is expected to be charged, was planned for later Friday.

On April 4, Jakubowski allegedly broke into the Armageddon Gun Shop in Janesville, southeast of Madison, and swiped 18 firearms and two suppressors.

A video was also posted online purportedly showing Jakubowski mailing a 161-page screed to the White House. In it he says: “Revolution. It’s time for change.” His burned-out car was found a short time later.

A portion of the document that authorities believe Jakubowski wrote says he was not afraid of his own death and that if he were to die, it should be at the hands of the president on live TV.

His writings were obtained by NBC affiliate WTMJ, but not independently verified by NBC News. In parts of the incomplete document, Jakubowski allegedly rants about a system of greed that he says dooms the populace to slavery and has destroyed his dreams.

The document doesn’t say exactly what action the author will take. While at one point the writer describes police and the military as terrorists, he also says he doesn’t want to hurt anyone unless forced to do so.

Janesville Police Chief David Moore said at a news conference Thursday that Jakubowski had “concerns” with Trump in the manifesto.

“I mean it was mailed to President Trump, although there is not a specific threat, but beyond that there is nobody named in the document,” he said.

Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden told NBC News on Tuesday that the mailed manifesto was being analyzed by the Secret Service.

“They’re looking at it and analyzing it as well as the FBI and ourselves,” he said.

The Secret Service told NBC News they cannot comment on matters regarding protected intelligence.

Jakubowski allegedly made anti-religious statements in his manifesto as well, and security at some churches and government offices were stepped up amid the manhunt. The FBI was offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to his capture.