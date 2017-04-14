Taser Sparks Panic, Stampede at NYC's Penn Station

People ran out of Penn Station on Friday evening in a chaotic scene sparked by what they thought was a gunshot.

Multiple law enforcement sources say Amtrak Police deployed a Taser to subdue and arrest an emotionally disturbed person on the Amtrak level.

NBC 4 News video shows police taking away a man in handcuffs. Amtrak Police said two people were taken into custody for disobeying orders at the station and that a Taser was used in one of the incidents.

Chaos After Reports of Man Tased at Penn Station

People thought the pop of the Taser was the pop of a gun and ran, some completely out of the station, leaving luggage, clothing and other belongings behind.

Clothing, food, books and even golf clubs and a cell phone littered the Amtrak area in the station moments after people fled.

Some people were crying as they left the station around 6:30 p.m. as others stood around in shock, witnesses said.

Tensions were already high at Penn Station after a NJ Transit train got stuck in a Hudson River tunnel, leading to cancellations and delays for NJ Transit, Amtrak and LIRR trains.

Rumors of an active shooter made their way to Macy’s, where people were seen fleeing out of the front of the store.

NYPD Counterterrorism tweeted that multiple reports of “shots fired” near Macy’s were unfounded.